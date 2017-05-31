Ping Pong League: Tesano Spinners to maintain lead

Spinners will meet Western Table Tennis Club in the first match of the day in a clash the lads from Nigerians are expected to win with ease against a struggling Western side.

League Leaders, Tesano Spinners would seek to solidify their status on the summit of the table tennis league table in this weekend’s fixtures as rivals Immigration gets a bye in the first round of matches to be played on Saturday at the D.G. Hathiramani Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nigerian imports Rilwan Akanbi and Ahmed Bello are upbeat about securing the title for Spinners for the first time and would, therefore, go all out against Western to secure maximum victory.

In the other round one matches of the day, Ashanti Otumfuo Stars would play Eastern Loopers, Army clashes with Fire, Madina Stars engages Kings Royal Academy, while Team Coach Addo play the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA).

The rest of the round one matches would be between Ashaiman Power club versus [email protected] who are also aided by three Nigeria imports with Police coming face to face with Synergy Table Tennis Club on the day.

In the round two matches, Immigration would face Loopers, Navy gets a bye, while Otumfuo Stars meet the Ghana National Fire Service. Team Baboo also plays the Kings Royal Academy.

The rest of the round two matches would be the Army against Western Club, Madina Stars versus GRA, Spinners versus [email protected] , Team Coach Addo against Police with Ashaiman Club playing against Synergy.



