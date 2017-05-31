OneGhana Movement to be launched Friday to promote citizen responsibility

The launch will be aired live on radio from 4 to 5:20 pm.

OneGhana Movement, a thought leadership and social action non-governmental organization (NGO) that seeks to promote citizen responsibility will be launched on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the British Council in Accra.

OneGhana also seeks to promote the prioritization of the national interest over partisan politics as well as encourage public policy accountability.

A group of professionals from different disciplines are the brains behind the organization, which is opened to the general public.

A Supreme Court Judge, Mr Justice Jones Dotse will Chair the function with Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee as the keynote Speaker.

Justice for June 3 Victims

A statement issued in Accra on Wednesday and signed by the Coordinator of OneGhana Movement, Ms Baaba Enchill said the launch will be aired live on radio from 4:00 to 5:20pm.

The organisation’s first project, dubbed the ‘J4J3-Campaign’, a campaign aimed at driving citizen responsibility and policy accountability through the pursuit of justice for victims of the Adabraka June 3 avoidable disaster, will be launched on that day.

The campaign will include legal aid for victims, and public advocacy on corporate and regulatory accountability.

“We believe that a strong and active civil society is essential to addressing the root causes of today’s most pressing societal, economic, and political challenges. “We believe that an informed and responsible citizenry is key to exacting governance accountability and progressive policy making which are critical for the socio-economic development of Ghana,” the statement added.



