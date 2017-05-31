LEKMA Polyclinic celebrates 4 years of operation

The LEKMA Polyclinic, located in Nungua, Buade, over the last four days, marked its 4th year in existence with a series of events, the climax being a free health screening and a tour of the facility on Monday.

Monday’s activities began with the screening of participants for breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension and overweight; which are the four main diseases or disorders threatening optimum health in Ghana currently.

The facility was then opened and participants allowed to take a tour. Final year pupils from the Glow Lamp International School, Barns International School, Brighters Camp International School, St. Francis Preparatory School and Maranatha Gloryhill Academy, were taken through the facility.

A cultural troupe from the Brighters Camp International School, treated the gathering to some ‘borbor’ music and dance to spice up the event.

The Chairman of the 4th Anniversary Celebration Planning Committee, Jacob Nii Attram Yartey, explained to citifmonline.com that the reason for opening up the facility to residents was “to break the fear of hospitals which many people seem to have.

“Today, we have opened our doors so that they can ask any question bothering them and find out what we do here. We also want the children who may want to work in a hospital in the future to know the other options available besides being a doctor or a nurse.”

Last Friday May 26, Muslim staff of the polyclinic represented the facility at the Nungua Mosque to offer thanks to Allah for the journey so far.

The following day, the entire staff embarked on a walk through the principal streets of Nungua to advertise the facility to residents, and inform them of the Open Day and Free Health Screening, while entreating them to attend and participate.

Sunday May 28 saw the staff grouped into five, and assigned a Church within the community which has supported the facility over the years, to offer thanksgiving to God.

The churches were Pentecost Church in Buade, ICGC in Adogono, United Church in Nungua, St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Teshie and Maranatha Church in Nungua.

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana