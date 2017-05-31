Kunbuor, Atuguba, others to speak at maiden Revolutionary Lecture Series

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has announced the institution of the Annual Revolutionary Lecture Series aimed at promoting good governance and enhancing contemporary democracy.

The maiden event is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Conference Hall, of the Independence Avenue at Ridge in Accra.

The theme for the lecture is “Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability, and Truth in Contemporary Governance.”

Speakers for the occasion are Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor a former Minister, Akwasi Oppong Fosu, a Governance and Public Policy Analyst, former Minister of State and former Member of Parliament for Amenfi East, Dr. Raymond Atuguba, senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana and renowned Nigerian actor and producer, Pete Edochie.

Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor

The event is open to all members of the public and will commence at 2 pm.

Raymond Atuguba

Akwasi Oppong Fosu