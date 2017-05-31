Kings Business School holds maiden business festival

Dubbed, “Kings Business School festival”, the event brought together young entrepreneurs from various business fields to expose students to the real world of business.

The Business School of Kings University College in Accra has held its maiden edition of business festival where students from the school were given the opportunity to connect with young business owners.

The event also created the platform for the students to ask questions and learn more about the Ghanaian business community and what they could do to gain entry.

Young business owners were selected from various fields to speak to the students.

Among the events that took place in this year’s festival was a fashion parade for some young designers and a beauty pageant for the females.

Exposure

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the event, the Dean of the Business School, Professor Kaylan Sahoo, said the rationale behind the organisation of the event was to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

“The main objective for the business festival was to create the platform for the students to have a direct engagement with those already in the business world. We wanted to ask them question and also tap knowledge from them,” he said.

Prof. Sahoo said one of the major challenges confronting the education sector was the absence of a platform where students could link up with those in the business world.

He said most of the students, apart from the theoretical aspects of learning, needed to have practical experience of how the business environment operated.

“This festival paved the way for our business students to have that direct link with some of the young entrepreneurs in the country,” Prof. Sahoo added.



