Investigate Captain Mahama’s lynching thoroughly – GBA

Below is the full statement

GHANA BAR ASSOCIATION’S STATEMENT CONDEMNING THE KILLING OF CAPTAIN MAXWELL ADAM MAHAMA AND OTHER ISSUES OF LAWLESSNESS

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has heard with shock the tragic and horrific killing of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), by a mob at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The GBA wishes to commiserate with the bereaved family and GAF and hereby expresses its deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. It is the prayer of GBA that the Almighty God will comfort them and grant them peace.

The Bar finds mob actions purportedly exercised to punish suspected or alleged offenders very unacceptable and an affront to the rule of law under the Fourth Republican Constitution of Ghana. They have grave consequences, and are serious threats to our democracy.

The GBA therefore calls upon the security and law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to other like-minded persons.

In the interim, we urge all concerned to exercise restraint, not to take the law into their own hands or engage in any acts of retribution.

The GBA also condemns the actions of the persons who rioted in Somanya, in the Eastern Region and in the process destroyed state properties and would reiterate its call for the offenders to be arrested, charged and prosecuted.

The GBA notes with serious concern the general lawlessness prevailing and urges the security agencies to respond appropriately to ensure that the rule of law, peace and security of our country are guarded jealously at all times.



