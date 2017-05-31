Gold Fields organises pep talk for BECE candidates

The management of Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL), operators of the Damang Mine, organised the programme dubbed, “Employee Voluntarism Day,” through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for those schools within the catchment communities of the company.

More than 500 Junior High School (JHS) candidates from 18 schools in the Prestea/Huni-Valley District in the Western Region who are preparing to write the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been advised against engaging in any form of examination malpractice during the examination.

Exam malpractice

Examination malpractices includes impersonation in examination halls, unethical use of academic resources, sending prepared answers to examination halls among others.

Some members of staff of the company took turns to advise the students to be wary of the consequences of attempting to cheat in an examination, telling them about their personal experiences in school before achieving their current status.

The schools that participated in the programme are, Subri T.I. JHS, Mahuntem Zion, Koduakrom D/A, Damang D/A, Huni-Valley Anglican, Bompieso Trust, Aboso Catholic, Noah’s Ark and Nana Amoakwa Model (NAMS).

The others are, Amoanda D/A, Damang Zion, Bompieso D/A, Subri D/A, Huni-Valley Methodist, Bosomtwe, Aboso Methodist, HUNIVASS and Huni-Valley D/A.

Last year, the company organised a similar programme for 15 schools before the candidates wrote the examination.

No cheating

At the function, the acting General Manager of GFGL, Mr Charles K. Nti advised the candidates, saying “Believe in yourself,do not panic,have confidence in whatever you have been taught and most important, please do not attempt to cheat. Finally, do your best and trust in God to see you through.”

He stressed that the effects of such practices were disastrous, explaining it was for those reasons that the company decided to sensitise all candidates to examination malpractice and also to motivate and inspire them to succeed in the examination.

Human resource development

Mr Nti said his outfit placed emphasis on education since developing the human resource base of every community was key to its overall development.

He disclosed that the company, through the foundation, had since 2005 invested over GH¢3 million in the sector, constituting about 60 per cent of its corporate social responsibility contributions in the host communities.

Time-tested values

The Local Affairs Manager of the company, Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, who explained the purpose of the gathering, advised the students to cherish time- tested values such as integrity, honesty and hard work since they were the hallmarks of good results in examinations.



