Ghana, Mali to strengthen bilateral ties

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of a day’s working visit to Mali by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Sunday, the two countries agreed to reinforce their co-operation in the areas of trade, agriculture, security and the process of West African integration.

They also re-affirmed their commitment to the implementation of the ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods and persons.

On agriculture, in order to curb the smuggling of agro-chemicals, the two countries agreed to put measures in place to stop the illegal movement of agro-chemicals from Ghana to Mali, as well as take steps towards the diversification of agriculture in the two countries.

Touching on the issue of security, they agreed that a framework to exchange and share information in tackling terrorism, robberies and organised crime should be established.

“To efficiently address the issue of illegal activities at the borders, notably corruption and racketeering, both sides agreed to hold regular meetings in order to put an end to those practices,” the communiqué said.

Deliberations

During his deliberations with the Malian leader, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President Akufo-Addo said “even though there has been a change in direction and leadership in Ghana, our fundamental commitment to a close and sustained relationship with the people of the Republic of Mali remains unchanged. Ghana continues to be by your side and continues to seek a relationship of intimacy and friendship.”



