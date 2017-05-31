‘Forgive Upper Denkyira West DCE’ —Central Regional Minister

According to him, the DCE was not privy to certain information and therefore spoke out of ignorance in relation to some of his explanations concerning the lynching of the army captain.

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Dunkan, has pleaded with Ghanaians to pardon the actions of the Upper Denkyira West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Daniel Appianin, for some of his utterances concerning the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Mr Dunkan was speaking on Accra-based Asempa Fm’s “Ekoosi sen” programme Wednesday afternoon in response to a call on President Akufo-Addo to sack the DCE for his comments on the matter.

Background

Captain Mahama, who was heading a military detachment near Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, met his untimely death last Monday, May 29, 2017 when some residents of the area accused him of being an armed robber and lynched him.



In a radio interview Mr Appianin stated that he was not aware of any military detachment in the area and that those military officers in the area, including Capt Mahama were in the area providing security for illegal miners, particularly the Chinese.

However, speaking on Asempa Fm, Mr Dunkan said the DCE was new on the job and thus lacked information on the presence of the military detachment in his jurisdiction.

According to him, the DCE erred in his submission and therefore pleaded for forgiveness for him. since his comments hurt many Ghanaians, particularly the family of the late army captain.

He said the DCE had been on the job for only about two-weeks and therefore needed to be forgiven since he had not been briefed on a lot of issues in the area.

He, however, advised the DCE to be circumspect in his utterances especially concerning issues he did not have enough information on.

Lynching

The late Capt Mahama was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous week.

Five persons have so far been arrested in connection with the lynching of the Army Captain.



