First Lady starts initiative to reduce incidence of malaria, malnutrition

The reduction malaria and malnutrition in priority population (ReMMap) initiative will target pregnant women and children under five because they have been identified as the most affected by malaria and malnutrition.

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has launched an initiative to reduce the incidence of malaria and malnutrition in priority populations to support the national initiative to eradicate the two health conditions.

Other communities that have high incidence of malaria and malnutrition, such as the three northern regions, will be identified and given priority in the implementation of the initiative.

The initiative seeks to reduce by a third the proportion of both malnourished and severely malnourished children below age five in Ghana by 2020 and contribute to a reduction in malaria in pregnant women and children from selected communities by 2020.

Launching the initiative in Accra yesterday, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the project was to share one of her visions, passion and key desire for children and women.

“I believe we have a common desire, as a nation, to see our children and families grow and develop healthily. Disease, ill-health and sometimes untimely death of children are situations we don’t want in our families,” she said.

She said, unfortunately, the situation persisted in most families and the thought that some of the deaths were avoidable made the situation more worrying.

“This is what is driving my team and I to lead the agenda towards reducing malaria and malnutrition — two preventable conditions that slow national development,” she noted.

According to the 2014 Ghana Health and Demographic Survey, she said, one out of every five children was stunted as a result of poor nutrition, inadequate care and unhealthy living conditions.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was of the belief that with the existing human and institutional resources available in the country, the initiative could make a significant impact on the national effort to eradicate the two health conditions.

“This initiative, under my leadership, will advocate increased funding and build partnerships to drive the agenda. For me, this launch is a call to action for all stakeholders,” she said

The strategies to be used to achieve the objectives of the initiative include sustained advocacy and media engagement, expanding the reach of priority population through community health workers and agricultural extension agents.

The initiative seeks to leverage the support and inclusion of all stakeholders to achieve its objective and will promote interventions and practices that have immediate effects on children, adolescents and mothers which can be scaled up across the country.

In her remarks, the Head of the Malaria Control Programme, Dr Constance Bart-Plange, underscored the need for malnutrition control interventions to be integrated with the malaria prevention strategy in a high malaria-burdened environment like Ghana.

Describing the initiative as timely, she pledged the support of the programme to further improve the health status of Ghanaians.

For her part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative in Ghana, Ms Susan N. Ngongi, said although malaria and malnutrition had been identified as top killers for children and pregnant women, their prevention strategies were well known.

She said the global community had given very clear guidelines on nutrition for mothers to breastfeed successfully, improve access to and use of nutrient-rich foods and supplements, access to quality healthcare services and living in a healthy environment.

Other stakeholders, such as the Ministries of Health and Education, traditional leaders, donor partners and INFANTA Malaria, who were present at the launch pledged their support for the initiative, describing it as a timely move to accelerate quality health care in Ghana.

