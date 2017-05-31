Fan Milk unveils FanMaxx

Fan Milk Ghana (FMG), a dairy food producing company, has launched a new product onto the Ghanaian market.

FanMaxx

The new product, FanMaxx, is a creamy drinkable yoghurt and naturally enriched product.

With a four-month shelf life, the product is particularly suited for the African market where the cold chain is not always guaranteed.

Introducing the product, the Managing Director of FMG, Mr Stéphane Couste, said the new FanMaxx was a product of Fan Milk, which had been a trusted household name in Ghana for the past 55 years.

“Fan Milk Company is committed to enhancing the well-being of as many people as possible by offering nourishing, refreshing and enjoyable products and also by offering an inclusive business model,” he stated.

Mr Couste said FMG had created about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs for various categories of people with different skill sets nationwide.

Sanitation project

Mr Couste mentioned that since it began operations in Ghana, Fan Milk had always promoted a positive social environment for its workers and business partners.

As part of its corporate responsibilities, he said, the company had trained more than 10,000 vendors on sales skills and relationship to consumers.

Government support

Launching the product, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, commended FMG for its excellence in manufacturing and food production resulting in a situation where the company’s products had become household names in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

He also acknowledged FMG for its immense contribution to the Ghanaian economy through job creation, growth of the manufacturing sector, as well as the provision of nutritious foods to Ghanaians.

“The government is committed to implementing policies that will create the needed business-friendly environment for companies such as Fan Milk Limited to continue to contribute to job creation and livelihood enhancement for Ghanaians,” he said.



