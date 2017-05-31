Faces of suspected killers of Captain Mahama (Photos)

Captain Mahama, who was heading a military detachment near Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, met his untimely death last Monday when some residents of the area accused him of being an armed robber and lynched him.

The nation was stunned by the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama when video clips of the barbaric act went viral on Tuesday.

It has been confirmed that the video doing the rounds on social media depicting the act is authentic.

The security services rounded up a total of about 100 people on Tuesday during a swoop.

Out of the number, five suspects deemed to be linked to the incident have since been sent to Cape Coast, the Central Regional Capital for further investigations.

Graphic Online has gone through the video, and taken out some of the faces behind the incident in the video doing the rounds for publication.

