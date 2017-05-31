Cpt Mahama’s lynching: Assemblyman, unit committee man arrested

He was said to have handed himself over to the police at Denkyira Obuasi on Wednesday.

The wanted assembly member, William Baah said to be involved in Monday’s lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama has surrendered, Graphic Online has gathered.

Graphic Online’s Central Regional correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that a member of the unit committee in Denkyira Obuasi said to be also involved in the matter has surrendered.

They had in their possession Captain Mahama’s pistol.

The police subsequently arrested the two. They are being transferred to Cape Coast to join the four other suspects who are being interrogated in connection with the killing.

A seventh suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday is on admission at a hospital near Denkyira Obuasi under tight security.

He is the suspect he sustained a gunshot wound fired by Captain Mahama while he was said to have tried to defend himself.

Assembly man’s role

The police earlier explained that the Assembly Member for Denkyira-Obuasi, William Baah, reported at the police station at 10 a.m. last Monday that about 9:30 a.m. that day, he (Baah) had received a distress call from one of the foodstuff sellers along the Denkyira-Obuasi highway.

The food seller said she had seen a man with a pistol strapped at his back and suspected him to be an armed robber.

According to the police, two friends of the assembly member accompanied him to the highway where he met Captain Mahama on the outskirts of the town.

According to the complaint lodged by Baah, when the assembly member and his friends approached Captain Mahama, he drew a pistol at them, but Baah managed to escape, leaving the two friends behind.

The police said when they proceeded to the scene, they found the ‘suspect’ lynched by an unknown mob, with multiple deep wounds on the head, while parts of the body were partially burnt.

