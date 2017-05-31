Council of State denies negotiating $ 2.25b bond with Minority

The Council of State has denied media reports which suggest that the council has been approached by the Minister of Finance or the President to negotiate with a group on the $2.25 billion bond transaction.

A statement issued by the acting Secretary to the council, Mrs Peace A. P. Okantey, said the attention of the council had been drawn to the false publication in a private newspaper which subsequently became the subject for various media discussions on Monday, May 29, 2017.

“The Council of State wishes to state categorically and unequivocally that neither its Chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, nor any of its members has been approached by the Minister of Finance or the President on the matter of the $2.25 billion bond transaction,” it said.

It said the council was scandalised that any media organisation could concoct a story to deceive the citizens and seek to tarnish the hard-won reputation of members of the council.

It said at the time of the publication, there had been no meeting between the Council of State and any Minority group.

The statement urged all who wanted careers in journalism to first educate or train themselves on the ethics and principles of journalism “in order to be useful to themselves and to society”.



