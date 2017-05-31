Blame Akufo-Addo for Cpt Mahama’s death – NDC

In a statement, signed and issued by General Secretary, Mr John Asiedu Nketia, the party said: “the NDC is laying blame for this heinous and callous lynching of Captain Mahama at the doorstep of President Akufo-Addo.”

Below is the NDC’s full statement

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), condemns without any equivocation, the dastardly and barbaric lynching of a serving Captain of Ghana’s revered Armed Forces.

We share in the pain of the Ghana Armed Forces and express our heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Defense Staff, all his Officers and Men, who are at this moment seething with grief.

We also send our utmost heartfelt condolences to the, widow, children, parents, and Family of the late Captain Maxwell Mahama : an officer and a gentleman.

The NDC is laying blame of this heinous and callous lynching of Captain Mahama at the doorstep of President Akufo-Addo.

This is because ever since President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC handed over a peaceful Ghana to President Akufo-Addo’s NPP on the 7th January, 2017 the nation has known no peace.

Under the direct supervision of President Akufo-Addo, the state has watched and sponsored its goon squads to unleash wanton mayhem on innocent Ghanaians.

From the beating up of a serving Police Officer at the Flagstaff House, to the beating up of a Regional Security Co-ordinator, the disruption of a court process, the burning of toll booths and the molestation of civil servants, the lawless Culture Of Impunity has now reached the doorstep of the Ghana Armed Forces.

This is highly unacceptable Mr. President.

The NDC wishes to send a very loud message to President Akufo-Addo that; Enough is Enough!!!!!!

The NDC will sooner than later if this level of impunity persists, be compelled to engage in a legitimate social revolution to protest the inability of President Akufo-Addo to protect the good people of this country.

If it is the case that President Akufo-Addo has come to the realisation that he is unable to manage the affairs of State, he should do the honourable thing and resign so we get a more Competent Leader to lead Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana.

For the avoidance of doubt: the NDC shall “resist oppressors rule with all our will and might forevermore”.

President Akufo-Addo’s “All die be die” despicable style of leadership shall not be allowed to fester.

We shall not allow Ghana to die!!!!!

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

(NDC, General Secretary)

Wednesday, May 31, 2017.



