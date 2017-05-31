Badminton boss to serve on Africa Confederation

Mr Yeboah was one of 15 members from other African countries elected to manage the affairs of African badminton for the next five years.

The Badminton Association of Ghana has commended the President of the association, Mr Evans KojoYeboah, on his election as a council member of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) at their just ended Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Gold Coast, Australia.

The other council members are Danlami Sanchi (Nigeria), Dagmawit Girmay Berhane (Ethiopia), Messaoud Zobiri (Algeria), Chipo Zumburani, Dr Aly Hasaballa (Egypt) and Honore Zolobe (Cote d’Ivoire).

The rest are, Odette Engoulou (Cameroun), Larry Keys (South Africa).Simon MugabI (Uganda), Aubin Assogba (Benin), Kay Chirwa (Zam), Dr Moneoang Leshota (Lesotho), Godfrey Mathumo (Botswana) and Kingstin Mulenga (Zambia).A statement signed by the Secretary General of the

A statement signed by the Secretary General of the Association, Ignatius Ellertey said, “Your elevation to serve on the continental body is an indication of your commitment, dedication and hardwork to transform the sport in Ghana and Africa”.

“It is our believe that you would continue the good works of the immediate past president, Nestor Galley who served as deputy president of the BCA. The entire badminton fraternity is proud of you and we wish you well in your new office”, the statement concluded.



