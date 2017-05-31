Audio: Shatta Wale releases tribute song in memory of Capt Mahama

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has released a tribute song in memory of Capt. Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi.

He was lynched on Monday after some youth of the town allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was carrying a firearm.

The Captain had been posted to the area about three weeks ago to relieve the Commander of the military personnel who were guarding a local mining company. The Platoon Commander had come to Accra to sit for an examination.

So far, five persons, according to the military, highly connected to the killing of Capt Maxwell Mahama have been arrested.

The lynching has received widespread condemnation from Ghanaians and dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is the latest to add his voice to calls for justice for the fallen soldier.

He described the act as unfortunate and said God won’t forgive the perpetrators.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Jnr, called for an end to mob justice in the country.

Listen to the song below: