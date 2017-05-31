Africa’s first spaceship research centre to open in Accra

The decision was reached at a preliminary meeting between the parties and other stakeholders at the Movenpick (Ambassador) Hotel in Accra.

Keshe Foundation International, a global non-profit organisation promoting spaceship technology, has partnered with BONADES Limited, a Ghanaian-owned Construction Engineering Management (CEM) company, to develop and construct a Spaceship Research Centre in Ghana.

According to Keshe, the agreement comes after the completion of feasibility studies and preliminary architectural and engineering designs, which have been presented to both the BONADES and foreign investors.

Investment

Keshe Foundation International intends to invest a total of $21 million in this project, which will consist of an administration block, healthcare facility (Clinic), factory, research centre and the first African flight launch pad.

The clinic is to be accessible to the general public.

Construction works on the centre is expected to start this year at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission enclave at Haatso, Accra. The works will take maximum of six months to complete.

Job creation

With the building and opening of this new centre within the next 12 months, in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s one-district, one-factory agenda, this foundation seeks to bring new cutting-edge technologies to Ghana, thereby making Ghana one of the leading nations in the world of science and spaceship, while providing decent sustainable job opportunities to both ordinary citizens and high-earned skilled world-class technologists and scientists.

GAEC collaborates

Keshe Foundation International organised a conference in collaboration with Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and upon subsequent meetings, Keshe Foundation Ghana, a Ghanaian registered company jointly owned by the two organisations was born in October 2016.

The Director of Keshe Foundation Ghana, Mr M. T. Keshe, said the collaboration between the foundation and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission meant a lot to the health needs of Ghanaians.

The Director General of the GAEC, Professor Benjamin J. B. Nyarko, said science and technology had become the principal agents of social and economic change, and as such, more support was needed to enable positive impact on the society.

The main objective of the foundation is to share the benefits of all aspects of its technologies in different areas related to mankind’s welfare and world education.

Keshe Foundation International

Keshe Foundation International is registered in the Netherlands, and has many factories across the world. It holds all the intellectual property of Mehran Tavakoli Keshe relating to the technology.

Over the years, the organisation’s target is to develop and apply new plasma solution to the world’s major problems, including global warming and carbon two emissions (CO2) problem, energy shortage, water and food challenges.

They have identified Ghana’s main challenges to be in the sectors of health, agriculture and energy.

BONADES Ltd

BONADES Limited was formed out of a German firm, Specht Kalleja & Partners GmbH; the company is recognised as a leading provider of technical expertise and specialist engineering and contracting services in Ghana, serving both the public and private sectors.



