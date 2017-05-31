African scientists hold conference on bioethics

Organised by the School of Arts of the College of Humanities of the University, the conference brought together experts on bioethics in Africa and abroad.

A two-day conference on bioethics in Africa has opened at the University of Ghana in Accra.

Bioethics is the ethics of medical and biological research and is gaining ground in advanced countries.

Perspectives on Bioethics from Africa are, however, limited and the conference, among other goals, seeks to redress that.

Capacity

Opening the two day conference, which had the theme: “Bioethics, African perspectives,” the Head of Office and the Representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Mr Tirso Dos Santos, promised the organisation’s support to build capacity on bioethics in Africa.

His speech, which was read on his behalf by the Communication and Information Programme Officer of UNESCO, Mr Abdul Hamid Yakub, also focused on the efforts of his organisation in expanding the debate to include African voices.

Centre

The Provost of the College of Humanities of the UG, Prof. Samuel Agyei-Mensah, said he was enthused about the conference because of the interdisciplinary nature of bioethics.

The Dean of the School of Arts, Prof. Kudzo Gavua, announced the commencement of a course in heritage and tourism studies next academic year as well as the establishment of a West African Bioethics Centre soon.

He said the dialogue at the conference was to consolidate ideas in the fulfilment of the plan.

The Co-chair of the Conference, Prof. Yaw Frimpong-Mansoh, said deliberations would also lead to ideas in pursuing grants for the establishment of the centre.

He said the conference would publish all papers presented and establish strategic partnerships between the UG and his university, the Northern Kentucky University in the USA.

A Foundation Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Prof. (Mrs) Gladys Amponsah, stirred participants with some clinical dilemmas faced by medical personnel: for instance, the ethics in separating conjoined twins (joined in the stomach). She said those were relevant everyday issues facing medical practitioners that needed answers.

Frontiers

In a presentation on “Frontiers of Bioethics in Africa,” Dr Ceaser Atuire emphasised the fact that bioethics was about life sciences.

“It is science that has to do with human life, so we cannot be abstract,” he said.

He was of the view that African perspectives in bioethics were limited because medical sciences were still basic.

He, however, advocated an African framework on bioethics, “otherwise we will passively assume positions imported from elsewhere,” he said.

Writer’s email: [email protected]



