5 suspects in Cpt. Mahama’s lynching sent to Cape Coast

Graphic Online’s Cape Coast correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that the suspects arrived in Cape Coast on Tuesday night.

Five suspects who were rounded up on Tuesday as part of investigations into the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi, have been sent to Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.

Apart from the five, whom the security officers suspect were highly connected to the killing of Capt Mahama, all others who were rounded up on Tuesday were set free.

The police are yet to put out the names of the five suspects.

A total of about 100 residents of the Denkyira Obuasi town were picked up and their movements restricted on Tuesday.

The five were separated after a screening.

According to the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the slain soldier fired and injured one of his attackers. That person is receiving treatment.

This picture shows some of the about 100 people who were rounded up at in the Town on Tuesday.

Murder stuns nation

The nation was stunned by the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama when video clips of the barbaric act went viral on Tuesday.

Captain Mahama, who was heading a military detachment near Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, met his untimely death last Monday when some residents of the area accused him of being an armed robber and lynched him.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous week.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his response to the wave of sadness that had engulfed the nation, promised swift action into the matter.

He said persons involved in Captain Mahama’s heinous murder would be arrested and prosecuted, in accordance with the laws of the country.

