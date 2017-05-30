Wutah readies for Corporate Wednesday at Golden Tulip

They had big dreams together and for a period mesmerized Ghanaians with their quality Raggae, hiplife combination.

Kotosa, Adonko’, ‘Gossy Gander’ and ‘Big Dreams became the toast of many; they were songs that got many tapping their feet to, and others twerking depending on the mood and the venue.

They were cut out for stardom and they were until they decided to split in 2010. They were great with their individual voices and competences but not as unique as a group.

After seven long years wandering in their solo efforts, the duo, Wutah is back together and will on Wednesday May 31st 2017, entertain corporate executives at the Golden Tulip Hotel from 6:00 pm-10:00pm.

Dubbed Corporate Wednesday, the duo Daniel Morris (Risky) and Frank Osei (Papa Virus or PV) will rekindle the fire that has long been associated with the name.

The LINK GH who are organisers of the event say Corporate Wednesday will provide executives the opportunity to relax have fun and de-stress.

“Corporate entertainment has got major benefits to the corporate workers but choosing a best and suitable corporate entertainment can be one of the hardest part when one finally decides to relax the mind with good entertainment,” an official The LINK GH said.

Serving tunes from Wutah at a cozy relaxing environment will just be the fun and entertainment corporate executives need on Wednesday night for a bigger, tougher task on Thursday and the days after. The event will also provide opportunities for networking.