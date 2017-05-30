Tema motorway cyclist killed after vehicle veered off road

The deceased was said to have been knocked down and dragged by a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number GN 1744-16 which was trying to avoid running into a Nissan pickup with registration number GN 3558-10 which burst a front tyre.

A 34 year old man identified only as Dauda was killed Monday afternoon on the Tema Motorway while riding a bicycle along the shoulders the road.

The two vehicles were travelling from Tema to Accra at the time of the accident, which occurred a few metres away from the Accra Abbatoir junction.

According to an occupant of the Nissan vehicle, Mr Atta Danso, the driver of the car, Mr Seth Edwards in an attempt not to lose control of the vehicle and avoid running unto the opposite direction, veered from the outer lane of the high speed way to the shoulder.

He told Graphic Online that the Toyota Camry which had two occupants in an attempt to avoid running into the pickup also veered towards the shoulder..

“Unfortunately, he run into the deceased who was riding a bicycle loaded with grass meant for cattle and heading towards the Adjei-Kojo junction, dragged him along before plunging into a nearby onion plantation along the motorway killing him instantly”, Mr Danso said.

The body of the deceased which was mutilated was conveyed to the 37 military hospital while the driver and occupant of the Toyota vehicle who sustained minor injuries were sent to a nearby clinic near Tema Community 18.

A police officer from the Ashaiman Divisional Motorola Traffic and Transport Department who was at the scene directing the heavy traffic that built up on the stretch as a result of the incident, declined a comment, when Graphic Online visited the scene around 12:20pm Monday.

Officials of the Road Management Services Limited who were seen at the scene to evacuate the vehicle.



