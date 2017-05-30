Suspected JB Danquah killers discharged

The two men standing trial for allegedly killing the Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu in February last year have been discharged.

This was after the state attorney handling the case filed a process to discontinue the trial.

Sefakor Batsa cited Section 54 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 30), as the basis for the Attorney General decision to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue with the prosecution.

The High Court trying the suspects, subsequently discharged the two, Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay reported from the court.

When the two men – Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Dosoo – last appeared at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court two weeks ago, the case was adjourned for the empanelling of a jury for the trial to begin.

A jury was to be constituted a week earlier, but the prosecution pleaded with the court for an adjournment.

The prosecution told the court that there was a new development in the prosecution‘s case which needed to be addressed.

The state attorney, however, did not give details of the development.

The suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vicent Dosso Booso have been in police custody for more than a year.

The former Abuakwa North MP was stabbed to death on the dawn of February 9, 2016 at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Two days after his murder, the Accra Regional Police Command, led by COP Dr George A. Dampare, led an operation to arrest Daniel Asiedu who allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

Vincent Dosso was subsequently arrested and charged with conspiracy.

It remains to be seen what the prosecution’s next line of action will be.