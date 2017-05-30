Soldiers assaulting anybody in sight – Denkyira association

The executives and members of the Denkyira Development Association (DDA) have called on the Ministry of Interior and the Military High Command to call to order military personnel who have been deployed to Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region so as to ensure that they don’t assault residents of the town following the lynching of an army captain.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr Joseph Barnor-Lokko, president of the association, they expressed condolences with the bereaved family and pledged to cooperate with investigations to help unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the soldier.

Below is the full statement from DDA

DDA CONDEMNS LYNCHING OF ARMY CAPTAIN, CALLS FOR CALM

The Executives and members of the Denkyira Development Association (DDA) have heard with shock, the lynching of an army captain by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi.

Nothing can justify this barbaric act and the association calls on the Ghana Police Service to move swiftly to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The association cautions the Ministry of Interior and the Military High Command to call the army personnel who have reportedly stormed the town, assaulting anybody in sight to order.

The association resolves and calls on Nananom and residents of the area to fully cooperate with the investigations by the Ghana Police Service.

The association calls for calm and appeals to the general public and especially the media to be circumspect in their reportage so as not to heighten tensions further.

The association extends its deep condolences to the family of the deceased officer.



