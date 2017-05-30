Second edition of EDUCOM launched

The second edition of “Education Community Awards (EDUCOM)” to celebrate outstanding institutions, individuals and organisations in the educational sector has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed, “Education Community Awards 2017” (EDUCOM Awards 2017), the event is being organised by an international education consultancy training service provider, Neogenics Education.

On the theme, “Inspiring excellence in education delivery,” EDUCOM 2017 seeks to recognise 20 outstanding institutions, individuals and organisations in the educational sector whose performance and activities have positively affected education.

Categories of award

The 20 awards would include Special Education Needs Resource; Educational Book; Supplier of the Year, Outstanding Achievement; Leadership in Education; Education Support Worker and Novelty Project awards.

Others are Outstanding Contribution to Local Community; Outstanding Contribution to Digital Technology; Innovative Digital Teacher; International Collaborators; Enterprise Initiator and Inspirational Teacher awards. The rest are Partner in Learning; Lifetime Achievement; Value-added; Exceptional Sports Achievement; Media Contribution to Education and Young Advocate awards.

Opening of nominations

Briefing journalists on the ceremony in Accra, the Chief Executive of Neogenics Education, Mr Grant Bulmuo, said nomination of awardees was opened on May 24, 2017 and would close on June 30, 2017 with the award ceremony slated for Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

”Online nomination forms are also available on our website,” he said, and added that a five-member panel of judges would assess each nomination entered.

Mr Bulmuo added that nomination could also be in the form of texting, phone call or by email and, therefore, encouraged people to submit their nominations in time with supporting evidence.

With the slogan, “EDUCOM Awards – Celebrating education excellence”, he said the winners would receive trophy/plaque, a certificate, and in some cases education resources, and added that, “highly commended second-placed nominees will also receive certificates”.



