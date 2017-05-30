Rawlings consoles Capt Mahama family, calls for speedy prosecution of crimes

Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings has called for calm and restraint as the security agencies investigate the unfortunate lynching of a serving military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the former President expressed his sincere condolences to the wife, family and the unit of the late Captain Maxwell Mahama for their unfortunate loss.

“Your loss is a loss to the whole country. Your husband, son and brother lost his life serving his country.”

Flt Lt Rawlings added, “Taking the law into our hands in the manner the perpetrators of the act did was an act of cruelty. However, I implore the affected institution to remain calm as the security agencies investigate the matter.

The former President added his voice to calls by many concerned Ghanaians over the lack of speedy investigation and prosecution of persons who perpetrate serious crimes such as armed robbery and murder.

“When the law does not seem to be giving people justice, such acts of cruelty resulting in the unfortunate loss of innocent life, is the end result. I call on the security agencies and the law courts to inspire confidence in the populace by acting swiftly and effectively when crimes are committed in our communities.

“The recent acts of violence in Somanya and Kumasi cannot be taken in isolation. They go to expose a weakness in the general response to crime,” former President Rawlings said.



