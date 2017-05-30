Prez Mahama commiserates with family of slain military man

Captain Mahama’s sad death occurred when he was pounced on by locals while jogging Monday morning. The 5 Battalion of Infantry was allegedly stoned and burnt by the locals who mistook him for an armed robber.

The former President in a tweet today commiserated with the father of the deceased soldier, who he described as a brother.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the wife of Captain Maxwell Mahama, his mother and his young children.

Meanwhile, the executives and members of the Denkyira Development Association (DDA) have called on the Ministry of Interior and the Military High Command to call to order military personnel who have been deployed to Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region so as to ensure that they don’t assault residents of the town following the lynching of an army captain.