Police appeal hijacked by people obsessed with this guy’s ear

A mugshot of a wanted man with a mangled ear has gone viral after it attracted a string of hilarious jokes at the fugitive’s expense.

The Facebook post by police in Canterbury, New Zealand, shows on-the-run Lucas William Vincent, 29, with a large part of his left ear missing.

People had a field day posting a series of ear-related puns.

Mike Lake wrote: ‘He’s going to cop an ear full when his mother finds out about this’, gaining an impressive 10,000 likes.

Ian Knott posted: ‘I’ll let you know if I ear anything.’

Cindy Garrett added: ‘Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed, but somehow he managed to find the sharpest knife in the drawer.’

Another suggested: ‘Maybe he has a pommy accent and went to the barber asking for an earcut.’

Michael Kennedy added: ‘When your missing the last piece to the jigsaw puzzle…..’

Law enforcers in the region did not specify what they wanted to speak to Vincent about but their plea for help has succeeded in so far as it has been shared almost 2,000 times.

The force wrote: ‘Canterbury Police are seeking 29-year-old Lucas William VINCENT, who has a warrant to arrest.

‘If you see VINCENT please contact Police immediately on 111.

‘Any information on his whereabouts can be provided to Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

‘Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or a private message to our Facebook page.’