Parliament to summon AG over JB murder suspects discharge

Parliament might summon Attorney General Gloria Akuffo over the discharge of two suspects who were standing trial for the murder of Abuakwa North MP, J. B. Danquah Adu last year.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak said the MPs are worried about the discharge of the suspect because the leadership of the House had been told there are new evidence for prosecution.

He said they are concerned the issue has dragged on for far too long.

His comments follow the discharge of the two suspects who were standing trial over the issue, Tuesday.

J.B. Danquah, in rather mysterious circumstances, was gruesomely murdered in February 2016 at dawn at his residence while he was asleep.

He suffered two stab wounds, one to his rib, the other to his abdomen. No one knows who the assailant(s) are or the motives for murdering the MP.

The wife of the MP was said to be in another room when the incident occurred.

The security man on duty managed to get assistance from a policeman but they both decided to keep guard in front of the house only for the assassin to escape through the back of the house.

Police forensic experts later came to the house to gather evidence. Reports say the assailant left a sandal behind with blood-stained footprints.

There have been questions about the manner in which the police forensic experts have taken evidence at the crime scene.

Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo

However, the Attorney-General said fresh investigations have begun into the murder after the state suspended the prosecution of two suspects.

The Justice Minister told Joy News that although the two – Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Dosoo – were discharged Tuesday morning, she expected them to be rearrested.

“…the two are not gone… they are not walking at all,” she said.

“We have reviewed the docket and we have come to the conclusion that there are aspects of the matter that require further investigation,” the Justice Minister told Joy News.

The minister also told Accra-based Citi FM Tuesday, “I do not go to court if I do not feel I have a great chance of securing a conviction.”

Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak

But Mr Mubarak said among some of the issues he will seek answers for is the discharge of the two suspects because he was their colleague and they would want details.

“Is it that they don’t have facts, arrested the wrong persons, or the earlier information about the suspects stabbing our former colleague is not true?” he quizzed.

He said they are worried because they have been told the accused have confessed to the murder so they want to know “on what grounds the AG is saying the state is no longer interested in prosecuting them.”

Commenting on the issue, Chairman of Parliaments Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee Ben Abdallah has been holding a brief for the Attorney General.

He said the discharge doesn’t mean the case has ended as it is not a source of worry, but just a legal procedure.

Mr Abdallah likened the situation to an army going into a battle where they have to retreat and re-strategise to avoid suffering a lot of casualties.

“There are so many reasons why the AG will enter a nolle prosequi but the reason may not be given. It may be due to certain defects relating to the evidence, facts or the charges or a wrong person arrested and prosecuted.

“But that is not to bar them from rearrest. I will call it a temporary truncation of the process as the person can be recharged and re-arraigned before the same or different court of law,” he said.

He told Joy News’ parliamentary correspondent it is not a source of worry to him at all since no one knows why the AG took that decision since it is within her discretion what to do next.