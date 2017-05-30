Manchester attack: Ariana Grande to play benefit concert on Sunday

Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry are among the stars who will join Ariana Grande at a benefit concert following the Manchester attack.

The One Love Manchester show comes less than two weeks after 22 people were killed by a suicide attacker as people left Grande’s show at Manchester Arena.

The tribute gig will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday.

Those who were at the Manchester Arena concert are being offered free tickets by Grande.

Others performing include Take That, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Pharrell. The venue has a 50,000 capacity and the gig will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio. Proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

Seven children were among the victims who died when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb on 22 May.

Grande, 23, suspended her Dangerous Woman tour, including cancelling two shows at London’s O2 Arena, following the attack.

But the US singer had promised to return to Manchester, saying: “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans”.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins told BBC Radio Manchester: “When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel.

“It’s fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable.”

After the attack, the singer posted her condolences on Twitter, saying: “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Fifty people injured in the attack were still being treated in hospital – including 17 in critical care.

Manchester Victoria station reopened on Tuesday. The station, which is connected to Manchester Arena, suffered structural damage in the incident.

Police say their investigation into the attack is “making good progress” and has around 1,000 people working on it.

In total 16 people have been arrested – but a woman and a 16-year-old boy were later released without charge.