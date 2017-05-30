Man jumps from plane on runway after trying to bite attendant

A federal air marshal said a man jumped off of a plane waiting to take off of from Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday after biting a flight attendant.

Twenty-two-year-old Tun Sein was on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to New Bern, N.C., when he stood up after the flight had left the gate.

Sein ignored a flight attendant, then bit her and fought with two passengers before running to the plane door and jumping off the plane, which had already pulled away from the gate. An airport worker was able to stop him from running onto the runway.

Investigators said Sein did not speak much English, but had been on two previous flights before the arrest, according to The Associated Press.

Sein has been charged with interference with a flight crew.