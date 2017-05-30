Malaria cases declining in Ghana

Dr. Seidu Barikisu, the Northern Regional Focal Person for Malaria, has disclosed that malaria cases have reduced from 41.2 per cent to 25.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

He said malaria case fatality had also declined from 0.68 to 0.31 in the first quarter of this year.

Dr Barikisu disclosed this during Malaria World day event organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Systems for Health at Gbalahi community in the Sagnarigu District over the weekend to address the challenges of malaria in the country.

He said the occasion was also to build the capacity of health staff on the appropriate diagnosis and treatment of malaria in the country.

Dr Barikisu said malaria remained a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the country and needed to be totally addressed.

He also added that Intermittent Preventive Treatment in Pregnancy (IPTP) involved anti- malarial medication given as part of antenatal care-package, which should be given to pregnant women from 16 weeks and above.

Dr Barikisu appealed to traditional leaders and health personnel to encourage community members to sleep in treated mosquito nets for prevention.

