JB suspects will be re-arrested – Gloria Akuffo

Attorney-General Gloria Akuffo says fresh investigations have begun into the murder of Abuakwa MP JB Danquah Adu after the state suspended the prosecution of two suspects.

The Justice minister told Joy News, although the two – Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Dosoo – were discharged Tuesday morning, she expected them to be rearrested.

“…the two are not gone… they are not walking at all,” she said.

She said the state is opening a new docket into the MP’s killing on February 9, 2016.

Eyebrows are being raised at the decision of the state to file nolle prosequi indicating it is discontinuing the prosecution.

It has taken 16 months to get to the trial stage where the court is piecing together a jury to hear the case.

Just when the trial was about to start, the Attorney-General has pressed the re-start button.

“We have reviewed the docket and we have come to the conclusion that there are aspects of the matter that require further investigation,” the Justice minister told Joy News Midday.

