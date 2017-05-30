JB Danquah alleged killers re-arrested for further investigations

The Attorney General (AG) filed a nolle prosequi in the case of the two, which had reached the stage where a jury was to be constituted for the trial of Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso.

The police on Tuesday afternoon re-arrested the two men linked to the murder of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa-North, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu for further investigations. This was a few hours after they had been discharged by the Accra High Court.

However according to Graphic Online’s court reporter, Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, the moment the two men stepped out of the court room, they were re-arrested by the armed policemen who were stationed all over the court premises.

According to Ebo Hawkson, the AG explained that after studying the case docket, it was realized that there was the need to do further investigations.

Technically, investigators cannot conduct further investigations and interrogate the accused persons whilst the trial was underway, hence the filling of the nolle prosequi.

The filing of nolle prosequi meant the Attorney General wanted to discontinue with the prosecution.

Ebo Hawkson reported from the court that a Senior State Attorney, Ms Sefakor Batsa, told the court on Tuesday that, based on section 54 of the criminal and other offences Act , 1960 (Act 30) the AG had filed a nolle prosequi not to continue with the prosecution.

Read also: JB Danquah killer’s discharged

Writer’s email: [email protected]

Follow @enochfrimpong



