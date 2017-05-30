Illegal miners destroy farmlands, forest reserves

Large tracts of farmland, water bodies and forest reserves in the Dormaa East District in the Brong Ahafo Region have been destroyed by illegal mining (galamsey) activities.

Many pits which had been left uncovered and taken over by weeds are now death traps for the residents and breeding places for mosquitoes and dangerous reptiles.

The uncovered pits have also obstructed access routes to some farmlands, making it difficult for farmers to reach their farms and other areas.

These came to light when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dormaa East, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, led members of the assembly on a tour of some illegal mining sites during which two excavators and an Opel taxicab believed to be used for the operations were impounded.

To prevent the illegal miners from driving the excavator away, some parts of the machine were removed, while other mining tools and equipment such as pick axes, spades and gallons of fuel were seized from the illegal miners.

The DCE and his entourage also found a malfunctioning excavator and some illegal miners who were busily mining, while other miners took to their heels upon seeing the team.

The team comprised of officials of the district assembly, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and some police and military personnel.

They visited illegal mining sites at Ahwiasuo, Dormaa-Akwamu, Asupraa, Nsuoyaw and Paninkrom.

DCE

Mr Agyemang, who was overwhelmed by the extent of damage caused to water bodies, farm lands and the forest reserves in the various communities, chased out the illegal miners and seized their equipment and tools.

He vowed to do everything possible to stop illegal mining in the area and added that the visit was to warn the illegal miners at the various sites to halt their operations.

Mr Agyemang said the assembly would be ruthless in the fight against illegal mining, adding that recalcitrant people who would not heed the call to stop their operations would be arrested and prosecuted in the coming days.

“The assembly will soon form a taskforce to guide and protect the area from the illegal miners who are bent on destroying water bodies, farmlands, as well as forest reserves for their personal gains,” he mentioned.

Mr Agyemang stated that the assembly had the full support of the traditional authorities and the various security personnel in the fight against galamsey in the area.

He encouraged the illegal miners to take the opportunity offered by the “Planting for food and jobs” programme and explained that the district had secured more than 5,000 bags of fertilisers to be distributed to farmers in the area.

Resident

A resident of Paninkrom, Ms Jenifer Frimpomaa, told the Daily Graphic that streams that served as major sources of drinking water had been heavily polluted by the illegal operators.

She said some farmers had fallen into the pits left uncovered by the illegal miners.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman (right) backing members of the team to carry away a part removed from the excavator at an illegal mining site at Paninkrom

The DCe and his team at one of the illegal mining sites



