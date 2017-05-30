ICT professional wins Shop and Save promo car

Adentan-based ICT professional Stephen Aheampong is winner of a brand new Hyundai Accent salon car in the Shop and Save Win a Car raffle draw. The car valued at 150.000 dollars.

The promotion which attracted an impressive 4,558 entries saw many lucky winners smiling back home with consolation prizes.

Madam Aba, won a 42 inch flat screen television as 2nd prize winner, John Daku took home a standing fan and GHS 300.00 worth of hamper as 3rd prize while Adobea and Freddy Wood received GHS200.00 and GHS150.00 worth of hampers as 4th and5th respectively .

Other entries than placed 6-10 in the draw, received GHS 150.00 worth of shopping vouchers at Shop and Save outlets. The draw was supervised the officials of the National Lotteries Authority.

Mr Acheampong whose office was around the area, came with his friends in a jubilant mood soon after the National Lotteries Authority officials called him.

Mr Acheampong thanked his wife who he said had predicted the car was coming to the family by the end of the promotion.

Mr Acheampong, father of a 3-months old baby revealed 2017 has been very favorable and exciting to him because in the same year, he had his first child and now owns a new car.

The visibly elated Acheampong said the promotion has giving real meaning to the company’s name Shop and Save as he believes his choice for shopping at the mall has yielded something positive for him.

He says the car will impact positively on his businesses since according to him, he runs a cold store business along side his ICT consultancy services.

Presenting the keys to him the Chairman of Shop and Save Mr. Michael Chambers commended customers for their loyalty.