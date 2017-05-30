Gov’t to ‘squeeze through’ cash to support KATH maternity project

The government has promised to complement efforts to construct the proposed new maternity block for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The pledge by the government was carried through the Deputy Health Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu.

A sod-cutting ceremony was held Monday to kick start construction works on the multi-storey Mother and Baby Unit.

A collaboration by First Lady and the Multimedia Group has seen about 8 million Ghana cedis mobilized at two fundraisers in Accra and Kumasi

The project which is estimated to cost 10 million Ghana cedis is expected to be complete in four months.

The initiative follows Joy News special documentary by Seth Kwame Boateng who revealed that four babies die daily at the existing Mother and Baby Unit due to limited space.

Speaking on the sidelines of a sod-cutting event, Mr. Aboagye-Gyedu says government will find money, even if it has to squeeze from a stone to supplement whatever is has been generated through the fund-raising to ensure early completion of the project.

“I think we’ve gotten about 75-80 per cent percent finance for it so government will not be irresponsible to sit aloof if that money is not enough to complete it. Definitely, definitely, the government will find money. Even if we have to squeeze money from a stone, we will do that if the money we have raised would not be enough to complete it.

“Whatever is left, I am promising Ghanaians that government will find the balance to pay so that the project doesn’t get delayed at all,” he said.

Mr. Aboagye-Gyedu who is Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anwiaso-Bekwai, commended the Multimedia Group for mobilizing the citizenry to partner government in healthcare delivery.

He says government will consider the Multimedia Group approach to garner support for critical projects.

“We are hoping that you [Multimedia Group Ltd] having set the pace, it is something that Ghanaians or government will look at and see how efficiently we can run it and make sure that as and when we need Ghanaians, we call on them directly on a project or program then they come and support us,” Mr. Aboagye-Gyedu said.