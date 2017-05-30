Gossiping won’t put food on your table – John Dumelo slams critics

Actor John Dumelo has some strong advice for the numerous persons who spend their time attacking and criticising him.

To him, it is a total waste of time for people to dedicate their time criticising him because, that won’t put food on their table.

The actor has for some time now come under heavy attacks following series of scandals and controversies.

John Dumelo, following widespread condemnation, had to render an unqualified apology to Godfred Obeng Boateng, the now famous bread seller whose photo he posted on Instagram.

According to the actor, he had to apologise to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate after misjudging him in the post with the caption: “Just saw a KNUST grad hawking in traffic…What went wrong?”

He had earlier been embroiled in the attempted remodelling of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration GE 8118 –16 worth $150,000.

In a post on Instagram, the popular actor said people are simply wasting their time criticising and attacking him.

“People ask me how I deal with negative comments. I always Tell them, ‘see, God has given all of us 24 hours in a day, I’m using mine to achieve my set goals and be a better businessman and citizen, so if you will waste an hour to write or talk about me, who ends up “lost”?’. That’s what’s happening these days. People just talk and talk about others as if there is a reward at the end of the year,” he noted.

“What’s your business if your female friend has bought a new house? Or a car?” Mr Dumelo wondered. “Let that inspire you to work harder or even share ideas. Gossiping will not put food on your table. What’s your business if someone is always on a plane going somewhere or her marriage is not working out? How does that affect you?”

The actor believes strongly that, “People only talk about others when they feel threatened.”

He therefore urged critics to “Use God’s time wisely!”