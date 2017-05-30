Ghana Shippers Authority supports Ghana Shippers Awards

The Ghana Shippers Authority has endorsed a partnership request from organisers of the Ghana Shippers Awards to support the organisation of the 2017 award ceremony.

Months after its launch, the award ceremony, organised by Globe Productions in partnership with Graphic Business, has received tremendous participation of key stakeholders, companies and respected individuals within the shipping industry.

Letter of support

A letter of endorsement from the Ghana Shippers Authority, signed by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Sylvia Asana Owu, stated that “with reference to your letter dated 30th March 2017, we write to endorse the Ghana Shippers Awards and also partner you in organising the Ghana Shippers Awards.”

“We are by this letter requesting for the postponement of the awards to allow a team of technical experts to support the selection process to ensure the credibility of the awards and also have the awards meet the international standards for an important industry like ours. Ghana Shippers Authority admires your effort in awarding the industry and appreciates the input made by you so far in this regard,” the letter said.

A member of the awarding board of the Ghana Shippers Awards, Mr Michael Lugujeon, who spoke on the new partnership and the postponement of the awards, said: “In as much as we are sorry for the inconvenience caused with the postponement, we would like to reiterate that the postponement will to a large extent inure to the benefit of the industry and create a sustainable event annually supported by the industry regulator. All nominations submitted are still valid.”

The awards cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance and financial institutions.

Participating companies

Among the organisations that have submitted their nominations so far are OmniBank Ghana Limited, Benmarine Offshore Service limited, Jonmoore International, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, APM Terminals Ghana Ltd, Freight Masters Shipping Agency Ltd, Apm Terminals Ghana Limited, Achievers Logistics Ghana, Global Cargo & Commodities Limited, Transglobal Logistics Ltd, Bluchip Logistics Ltd, Logical Maritime Services Limited and Star Assurance Company Limited.

Others are Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, Apex Shipping & Commercial Co. Ltd, Mcdan Shipping Company Ltd, Mtg Ltd, Delexes Company Limited, Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd, Fendercare Marine Ghana Ltd, Gmt Shipping Ghana Ltd, Eagle Express Limited, Air Ghana Ltd, Acs Africa Coastal Services Ghana Ltd, Sevenlog Limited and Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The rest are Amaris Terminal Limited, Graphic Communications Group Limited, West Blue Consulting, Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd, Damco Logistics Ghana Limited, Borderless Alliance (West Africa) , Sea And Shore Services Gh Ltd , Flat C Marine Offshore Limited, Grimaldi Ghana Limited, UT Logistics, Ghana Community Network Services (GCNET), Aramex Ghana Limited and Tv3 Network Limited.

The Ghana Shippers Awards seek to recognise distinctions in the field and also promote the interests of the industry nationally and internationally. The ceremony expected to be held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on June 30, 2017 at 6 p.m.



