Ghana Armed Forces deploy troops to Denkyira-Obuasi over lynching of Captain

Captain M.A. Mahama

Scores of armed military personnel have been deployed to Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region as they mount a search for residents said to have lynched the Captain in charge of the area.

Capt M.A Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry is said to have been lynched while he went for his early morning jogging on Monday morning.

He was allegedly stoned and burnt by youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces says “a high-powered fact-finding team led by the Chief of Army Staff is proceeding to the scene of the incident to ascertain the facts of the case.”

