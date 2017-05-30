First Lady cuts sod for GHc10m KATH maternity unit [Photos]

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of a new GHC 10 million Maternity Unit for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), following fund-raising events recently held in Accra and Kumasi to provide the funds to kick-start the project.

The unit, which is planned to be completed in four month’s time, is part of efforts to address the problem of inadequate maternity-related facilities at KATH, currently resulting in avoidable suffering and deaths of mothers and children who visit the hospital for medical care.

At the ceremony, the First Lady expressed her gratitude to all donors for their quick response to the fundraising request that has made it possible for construction of the project to commence.

She indicated that, she was particularly happy because she “ feels confident that when completed, the project will save many lives.”

She noted that the provision of quality healthcare should always be prioritized because “a country’s best resource is its human resource, and health is by far one of the most important investments we can make in them.”

The First Lady however urged all not to let their generosity end with this project, but always support a course towards providing quality health care.

According to her, regardless of recent achievements in healthcare, “a lot more needs to be done to achieve the goals and indicators as espoused in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

Present at the ceremony was the Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health and the Mayor of Kumasi Hon. Osei Assibey.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana