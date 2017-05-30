Fake Presidential staffer nabbed

George Kobiah, alias Nana Yaw, convinced his victims that he was a Presidential Staffer and could use his powerful political connections to get them fixed as ambassadors, recruited into the military and appointed as municipal and district chief executives.

A man reported to have duped many people under the pretext of getting them government contracts, appointment and visas has been arrested and detained by the police in Kumasi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ken Yeboah, the Regional Commander, told a news briefing in Kumasi that, those who fell for the trick, paid to him between GHȼ4,000.00 and GHȼ6,000.00.

He said 37 applications, some addressed to the Chief of Staff and the Office of the President, together with certificates, curriculum vitae and testimonials had been recovered from him.

He indicated that Kobiah’s arrest followed a tip-off and he said some of his victims had already come forward to make formal complaint to the police.

The Regional Commander called on people, who had been swindled by the suspect to report to the police.

Separately, the Asokwa Divisional Police Command has arrested three suspected robbers, said to be terrorizing and making life miserable for the people of Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District.

Their names were given as Mohammed Sulley and Abubakar Saddick Awudu and Ibrahim Issah.

DCOP Yeboah said a locally made pistol, two live cartridges, knives and two tricycle ignition keys had been retrieved from them.

Added to these, were tramadol tablets and a plastic container containing substance believed to be acid, which the three confessed to the police, they had been using to unlock the locks to people’s homes.

Some residents gathered courage, confronted and arrested them during a failed robbery operation at dawn on Monday.

DCOP Yeboah said they had admitted being behind a number of robberies in the community and they had been identified by some of the robbery victims.

They would be arraigned as soon as they were done with their investigation, he stated.



