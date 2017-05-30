Ex-President Mahama consoles family of murdered soldier

Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Former President John Dramani Mahama expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of an army officer, Capt. Maxwell Mahama, an Army Officer leading a troop to provide security at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, Monday.

The officer, who was said to have gone for an early morning jogging, was murdered by a mob after they allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was in possession of a weapon.

Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul told Joy FM the circumstance under which the officer lost his life “is weird” and hopes investigations will unravel the actual circumstances of his death.

The former President, John Mahama posted on his Twitter handle his condolences to Capt. Mahama’s father, Capt. Chubby Adam Mahama (Retired).

Ghana’s ex-leader also expressed his sympathies with the soldier’s mother who is said to be in the United Kingdom, the wife and his two children.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday called for speedy investigations into the incident.

The late Captain Mahama was posted to Denkyira-Obuasi three weeks ago, to relieve the Commander of the Platoon detailed to the area to protect a local mine.

He recently sat for a promotion examination and was waiting to be promoted to the rank of a ‘Major’.