Captain Mahama’s murderers will face justice – Prez Akufo-Addo

Captain Mahama was jogging yesterday morning in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when he was allegedly stoned and burnt to death by locals who mistook him for an armed robber.

President Akufo-Addo has assured that persons involved in the heinous murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the country.

Many Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with Captain Mahama’s gruesome murder, however, the President insists that all persons involved in the lynching will not escape justice.

“No one involved in his murder will go free,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted on Tuesday in a consolatory message to the family of Captain Mahama.

“I assure them that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country,” he vowed.

He also extended his sympathies to the family of Captain Mahama: “My condolences to the family of Captain Maxwell Mahama on their tragic loss”.

Captain Mahama was a member of the 5 Infantry Battallion of the Ghana Armed Forces deployed to the area to fight galamsey.

He was set to be promoted to a ‘Major’ after he successfully sat his examinations a few weeks ago, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul reportedly said.

He left behind a wife and two kids.



