Capt. Mahama’s killers will pay; Akufo-Addo vows

President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the horrific killing of the commanding officer of a military detachment guarding a mine at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region.

The president has assured Captain Maxwell Mahama’s family that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in smoking out the perpetrators.

The officer, who was said to have gone for an early morning jogging, was lynched by a mob after they allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was in possession of a weapon.

The Late Capt. Mahama

The entire country woke up in shock Tuesday, when images and videos of the incident flooded social media.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul told Joy FM the circumstance under which the officer lost his life “is weird” and hopes investigations will unravel the actual circumstances of his death.

“My condolences to the family of Captain Maxwell Mahama on their tragic loss,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

“I assure them that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country.”

He stressed that: “No one involved in his murder will go free.”