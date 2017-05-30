Capt. Mahama’s death challenges my citizenship – Uncle

The uncle of the Captain Maxwell Mahama, young military officer lynched by Denkyira-Obuasi residents on Monday said, the family wants justice to bring a closure to his gruesome killing.

Prof. Fred Mark Bagonluri says it is unfortunate a man who has sworn to defend his country had to die in such a manner.

“A man who decides to save his nation has to die in war, and not murdered by the very citizens that he swore an oath to protect and defend against both internal and external aggression.

“For him to die in this manner challenges my citizenship,” he said.

Prof. Bagonluri to Joy FM the family is struggling to deal with the loss of the Captain who was on his way to being promoted to a Major soon.

Captain Maxwell Mahama who is with the 5 Battalion Infantry was reportedly lynched while he went jogging at dawn on Monday. He was allegedly stoned and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul says government will investigate thoroughly the killing, which he describes as weird.

“The circumstances under which this officer was murdered callously has not yet been established so I will urge that we don’t draw conclusions until a thorough investigation has taken place”.

He said the circumstance surrounding the killing is weird because the deceased was armed.

“If it was the normal Ghanaian way of shouting ‘jolour’ [thief] then straight away the officer would have wasted some people if he knew they would kill him.

“It is clear the way he was murdered, the villagers might not have raised the thief syndrome of shouting. They may have hit him without him knowing what their intentions were,” the Minister said.

According to him, investigations are ongoing but to prevent any reprisal attack, the military high command upon his advice moved two officers and 35 men to join the platoon to carry out the investigations.

Mr Nitiwul said the Military Police; Defence Intelligence, Regional Police Commander and the officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are on the ground to see to the investigations.