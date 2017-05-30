Brutalising Diaso residents over murdered soldier not solution – Kwamena Duncan

The Central Regional Minister has appealed to the military hierarchy to restraints its men from brutalizing residents over the death of an officer at Diaso.

Kwamena Duncan told a radio station in Accra Tuesday although the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama was a “dastardly act” it is no ground for residents to be terrorised.

“…this is purely a criminal matter, and the solution to this crime is not about the use of brute force,” he said.

Late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama

The country was thrown into shock following news about the lynching of Captain Adam Mahama on Monday by Diaso residents in the Upper Denkyira West District.

He was posted to the area about three weeks ago after the then Commander of the military personnel there was relieved of his duties of protecting a local mining company.

Captain Adam Mahama is reported to have met his untimely death when he was out for his early morning jogging.

Late Captain Adam Mahama with wife Barbara Mahama and two children

He was lynched by some youth after he was mistaken for an armed robber. He was pelted with stones and burnt, the military has said.

There are reports that some military personnel are holding at least 90 of the Diaso residents hostage. They are demanding the gun of the deceased to be given to them, Upper Denkyira East DCE, Daniel Appianing is quoted as saying.

But Mr Duncan said it would be unlawful for the military to cause mayhem in the community over the incident.

“…for a society which is governed by rules and laws, the best way to go about it is to apply the procedures, to investigate and pursue those who have committed this heinous crime and bring them to justice,” he said.

The Regional Minister said the solution is not going on “rampage and attacking or brutalizing anybody”.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee has urged a speedy investigation into the incident.

A member of the Committee, Ernest Dogbey said the best way to unroll incidents of mob justice in the country is to ensure the prosecution of culprits.

“The law must take its course, they [military] must set up a committee to look into the matter,” he said.