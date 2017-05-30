Broll Ghana to manage Kumasi City Mall

The Kumasi City Mall, a $95 million-dollar shopping centre, is the third straight development by Delico Property Investments Limited, coming on the heels of West Hills Mall and the Achimota Retail Centre.

Broll Ghana Limited has secured the management contract with Delico Property Developments Ltd to provide property management services at the newly opened Kumasi City Mall.

The Kumasi City Mall opened its doors on April 20, 2017, with 69 shops and restaurants and is anchored by Shoprite and Game.

With a mix of local and international retailers and providing a convenient and highly accessible shopping destination for the entire city, the mall is located at Asokwa in close proximity to Adum, Ahodwo, Nhyiaeso, Daban, Atasomanso, Amakom and Santasi.

Among the retailers are Hisense, Telefonika, Compu Ghana, Super Lovek Plus, DSTV, MTN, Standard Chartered Bank and NIB.

Fashion and Beauty shops include Beauty Classic Salon, Royal Hair, MV, Suzhen Jewellery, Woodin, Gamel Clodin, H&A and Dajj, to name a few.

There is a modern outdoor and indoor play area for children. A dine-in cinema is scheduled to open soon at the mall.

With good health being a priority in life, Kumasi City Mall has a pharmacy, medical, dental, optical clinics and a laboratory.

Commenting on management of the contract, Kofi Ampong, CEO, Broll Ghana, said: “We are delighted to have been engaged to manage the facility, and once again we will deliver quality services for the benefit of our client and the public; we are particularly pleased with the mall’s balanced tenant mix.”

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and H.E. the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, performed the formal inauguration of the Mall on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

By securing the management of Kumasi City Mall, Broll Ghana currently manages all the eight Western Style Malls in Ghana; namely, Accra Mall, Marina Mall, Oxford Street Mall, A&C Square, Junction Shopping Mall, West Hills Mall and Achimota Retail Centre. — GB



