Brand-new saloon cars for assembly members false — KMA

The management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has debunked media reports alleging that each assembly member is to benefit from a brand-new saloon car following an arrangement between the KMA and Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana.

Media reports suggest that the KMA Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, is giving the cars to the elected members to enhance their work.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Manager of KMA and issued last Saturday said the allegations were false and wicked.

Indeed, the allegations, which are gaining grounds on local stations in Kumasi, further claimed that the assembly intended to deduct money from the allowances of each beneficiary assembly member to defray the cost of the car.

“The KMA would like to emphasise that the information is not only misinforming, misleading and fabricated, but also a well-planned attempt to throw dust into the eyes of the public and dent the positive image of the KMA and its chief executive,” the statement said.

Hire purchase

“The assembly will, however, like to put on record that the automobile company, which is said to have visited the assembly, only came to showcase its products to the management and also informed management that the company sells its cars to credible institutions and individuals on hire purchase basis,” the statement added.

It said Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana “is not the only company that has visited the assembly to showcase its products in recent times. Katanka Automobile Company Ltd also visited to showcase its products to the assembly a few days ago.”

The statement added that “it is important to note that the KMA chief executive cannot unilaterally take a decision to purchase vehicles for the assembly members without prior approval by the General Assembly.”

It said the assembly had not entered into any agreement with any company to purchase cars for the elected assembly members as it was being alleged.



