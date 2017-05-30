Army deploys troops to Denkyira-Obuasi over lynching of Captain

Capt M.A Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry was said to have been lynched while he went for early morning jogging on Monday.

The Ghana Armed Forces has deployed a high powered fact-finding team, led by the Chief of Army Staff to Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region as part of investigations following the lynching of a Captain in charge of the area by locals.

The circumstances under which he was killed is yet to be verified but reports said he was allegedly stoned and burnt by the locals who mistook him for an armed robber.

He was wearing mufti and had a pistol strapped to his body at the time of the incident.

A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) signed by Col. Aggrey Quarshie, Director of Public Relations said the “GAF was working closely with the police and other security agencies to unravel the full facts of the case. In the meantime troops have been urged to remain clam whilst action is being taken to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book.”

There are suspicions there could be reprisal attacks from the troops deployed to the area but Col. Aggrey Quarshie in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM said that will not happen.

“We are not going to expect that they [troops] will go and be attacking the community, no…they are going there to protect the Chief of Army Staff.” he said.

“We will leave the security agencies that are responsible for investigating such things to do that and we hope that all the culprits will be picked up and brought to book. So we expect the community members to help us arrest all the culprits,” he added.

Police

Meanwhile the police has explained that at about 10am, the assembly man for the Denkyira Obuasi electoral area near Diaso, William Baah reported at the station that at about 09:30am same day, he had a distress call from one of the foodstuff sellers along the Denkyira Obuasi highway,reports Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Timothy Gobah.

The food seller had said she saw a man with a pistol hidden at his back and suspects him to be an armed robber.

According to the assembly man, two colleagues accompanied him to the direction as said by the informant and met the suspected robber at the outskirt of the town.

According to him, when he approached the suspect, the suspect pulled a pistol at him and he managed to escape leaving the two colleagues behind.

Police quickly proceeded to the scene only to find the suspect lynched to death by unknown mob.

The police said he had multiple deep cut wounds on the head and parts of the body partially burnt.

The body was photographed and deposited at Dunkwa- on -offin Hospital morgue.

The police said at about 7pm on Monday, one WO II Lawrence Achiayao reported at the station that the deceased who was suspected to be an armed robber is an army captain of the 5BN.

He gave the particulars of the deceased as Captain Mahama, the Commander i/c ” Come Life ” troop currently on support duties at Alaska C & G mining company at Amenase forest near Diaso.



